Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 30 (ANI): Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.

Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

Also Read | F2 Championship: India's Jehan Daruvala Secures Podium Finish in Monaco.

Brar aka Satinder Singh is involved in multiple criminal cases. A Faridpur court had earlier this month issued an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant against Brar in connection with the killing of the district Youth Congress president, Gurlal Singh Pehalwan.

Hours after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday, Punjab Police said preliminary investigation shows it to be an inter-gang rivalry.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 74-Year-Old Woman Drinks Pesticide Thinking It As Cough Syrup in Nagpur, Dies.

Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said that Moose Wala didn't take his bulletproof car and gunman on Sunday. "FIR is being registered. We will take immediate action against the gangster and persons involved," he added. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said on Sunday that after leaving his home when Sidhu Moose Wala was driving his car along with two others in Mansa district, two cars came from front and firing took place.

Famous Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday evening. The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including that of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sidhu Moose Wala had contested this year's Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla. Vijay Singla was recently sacked by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over charges of corruption. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)