Feb 07, 2025
Jorhat (Assam), Feb 7 (PTI) A Canadian citizen involved in proselytising activities in Assam's Jorhat district was deported to his home country from New Delhi on Friday, a police officer said here.

Jorhat Superintendent of Police (SP) Shwetank Mishra said the person had been visiting the district since 2021 and his existing visa had expired on January 17 this year.

"He had applied for renewal and during verification, we found that he was involved in proselytisation in Jorhat. We sent an adverse report to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kolkata," Mishra said.

India News | Canadian Citizen Involved in Proselytisation in Assam Deported: Police

Jorhat (Assam), Feb 7 (PTI) A Canadian citizen involved in proselytising activities in Assam's Jorhat district was deported to his home country from New Delhi on Friday, a police officer said here.

Jorhat Superintendent of Police (SP) Shwetank Mishra said the person had been visiting the district since 2021 and his existing visa had expired on January 17 this year.

"He had applied for renewal and during verification, we found that he was involved in proselytisation in Jorhat. We sent an adverse report to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kolkata," Mishra said.

Accordingly, the FRRO issued a 'Leave India Notice' to the Canadian citizen, which was served to him by Jorhat police.

"To ensure compliance of the notice, our personnel handed him to the FRRO in Kolkata earlier this week," Mishra said.

The Canadian citizen has been sent back to his country from New Delhi now, the SP added.

    Latestly whatsapp channel