India News | Canadian Citizen Involved in Proselytisation in Assam Deported: Police

Jorhat (Assam), Feb 7 (PTI) A Canadian citizen involved in proselytising activities in Assam's Jorhat district was deported to his home country from New Delhi on Friday, a police officer said here.

Jorhat Superintendent of Police (SP) Shwetank Mishra said the person had been visiting the district since 2021 and his existing visa had expired on January 17 this year.

Also Read | Mental Health Issues in India: Tele-MANAS Helpline Receives More Than 18.1 Lakh Calls Till February 2025, Health and Family Welfare Minister Prataprao Jadhav.

"He had applied for renewal and during verification, we found that he was involved in proselytisation in Jorhat. We sent an adverse report to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kolkata," Mishra said.

Accordingly, the FRRO issued a 'Leave India Notice' to the Canadian citizen, which was served to him by Jorhat police.

Also Read | What Is Nomophobia? How Does Fear of Being Without Mobile Phone Affect People? Know Causes, Symptoms and Preventions.

"To ensure compliance of the notice, our personnel handed him to the FRRO in Kolkata earlier this week," Mishra said.

The Canadian citizen has been sent back to his country from New Delhi now, the SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)