Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday ordered cancellation of licence of those who drive vehicles after consuming drugs or alcohol.

The order is a part of efforts to wage a war on drug menace in the State.

Officials concerned should use the facility of special vehicles available for detecting the increasing consumption of narcotics or alcohol among drivers, he said.

Vijayan was speaking at a high-level meeting organised in connection with road safety.

He said strict action should be taken against traffic violators. For this, patrolling should be strengthened and presence of police should be ensured, he said.

"Steps should be taken to cancel the licence of those persons who drive vehicles after consuming drugs," the Chief Minister said at the meeting.

To check the menace of stunts done on bikes, cyber patrolling should be strengthened with the use of modern technology, he said.

Licence of repeated offenders of traffic rules should be cancelled, he added.

