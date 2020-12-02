Pune, Dec 2 (PTI) A 21-year-old candidate was arrested during an Army recruitment rally in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar for allegedly possessing a forged identity card, police said.

According to the police, the man identified as Pappy Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had photocopied his brother's identity card, who is currently serving as a soldier.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Asks PM Narendra Modi for Free of Cost COVID-19 Vaccine on Priority Basis for the State.

The man had come to the recruitment rally at Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre (MIRC) in Ahmednagar on Wednesday and was found by the security personnel and the military intelligence.

"We have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and the man has been arrested. Further investigation into the case is on," an official from Bhingar police station said.

Also Read | CCTVs Cameras Should be Installed at All Police Stations, Central Investigative Agencies, Supreme Court Directs States And Union Territories.

An army official said that the accused used the identity card to gain benefits such as toll exemption on highways and buying things from military canteens.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)