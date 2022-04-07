Dharamshala, Apr 7 (PTI) Buddhist spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, here on Thursday said Tibetans can't resort to violence to banish Chinese out of Tibet and should learn to coexist peacefully while preserving their identity.

"We cannot resort to violence and banish the Chinese out of our land. However, we can definitely learn to coexist peacefully through the approach of middle way policy while we continue to preserve our own identity," he said.

The Dalai Lama reiterated his position on the issue while addressing participants of the 25th Shoton festival, a cultural event here.

He further said, "There is widespread interest among the Chinese today towards Tibetan Buddhism and its scientific approach that relies on logic and reasoning through investigation."

"Even scientists around the world are experimenting with the viability of the correlation of science and Buddhism," added the Dalai Lama.

