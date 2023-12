New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Captain Fatima Wasim of the Siachen Warriors created history by becoming the first woman medical officer to be deployed to an operational post on the Siachen Glacier, said the Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps in a post on X.

"She (Captain Fatima Wasim) was inducted to a post at an altitude of 15,200 feet after undergoing rigorous training at Siachen Battle School, which speaks of her indomitable spirit and high motivation," Fire and Fury Corps posted on X.

The Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps also uploaded a video in the post to further highlight Captain Fatima Wasim's achievement and celebrate it.

Earlier this month, Captain Geetika Koul from the Snow Leopard Brigade became the first woman medical officer of the Indian Army to be deployed at the world's highest battlefield, Siachen, after successfully completing the induction training at Siachen Battle School.

Siachen Glacier is known as the highest-altitude battle site in the world and is situated near the Indo-Pak Line of Control.

It is the largest glacier in India and the second-largest in the world. It is the highest battleground on earth. (ANI)

