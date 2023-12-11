Mumbai, December 11: The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police busted an alleged sex racket run by a Bangladeshi immigrant identified as Ashok Das and rescued a 17-year-old girl from a flat in Virar (west). The accused had allegedly smuggled over 200 women and girls from Bangladesh to India in the past on the pretext of better job opportunities in Mumbai. They were later sold to different brothels across the city.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, MBVV police and Arnala police, acting on a tip-off, swooped on Das' flat on the 21st floor of the D-7 MHADA building in Virar (west) and found the minor girl. Following the search operation, they arrested the accused and rescued the teenager. Sex Racket Busted in Pune: Bangladeshi Girl Forced Into Prostitution by ‘Facebook Friend’, Rescued From Brothel in Budhwar Peth by Cops.

During the interrogation, police learned that the accused smuggled women and girls from the neighbouring country via border. Subsequently, they were brought to Kolkata and kept in a rented flat. Das, confessed that his aides helped him in making fake birth certificates of the women and girls, showing Kolkata as their birth place. "At least two women are brought to India through the border by Das and his assistants", confirmed police. Maharashtra: Sex-Racket Busted in Palghar; Minor Among Three Bangladeshi Girls Rescued, Pimp Nabbed.

After obtaining their birth certificates, Das reportedly transports the women to Nalasopara and Virar. Following this, the victims are kept in rented flats before being traded to brothels in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. Commenting on the matter, police officer from Arnala police station stated that Das' accomplices are being tracked down by police. He went on to add the rent agreement of the flat has been seized and investigation is underway as to how Das managed to secure the flat with fake documents.

