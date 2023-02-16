New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday invoked restrictions, including a ban on diesel generator sets, under Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in view of an increase in air pollution levels in Delhi.

The sub-committee responsible for invoking actions under GRAP took stock of the situation at a meeting as Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index rose to 270 on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology told it that the AQI is expected to reach the "very poor" category in the coming days.

Considering this, the panel decided that all actions under Stage II of GRAP should be implemented with immediate effect, including a ban on the non-essential use of diesel generator sets and the use of coal and firewood in tandoors in hotels, restaurants and open eateries.

GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

It classifies the air quality in Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI>450).

