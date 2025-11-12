New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas issued a notice to Fatehabad Deputy Commissioner Vivek Bharti, IAS, for non-compliance with directives aimed at preventing paddy stubble burning in Haryana.

In its notice dated November 10, 2025, the Commission expressed concern that despite repeated directions and review meetings, incidents of stubble burning continue to be reported from Fatehabad district.

Between September 15 and November 9 this year, the district recorded 59 cases of paddy residue burning, including 48 incidents between November 1 and November 9. Of these, 28 incidents occurred on November 8 and 9 alone, indicating a sharp spike despite enforcement orders.

The CAQM stated that such recurring incidents reflect inadequate supervision and poor enforcement of state action plans aimed at completely eliminating paddy stubble burning this harvest season.

It noted that the continued rise in farm fires amounts to "non-compliance and contravention" of the Commission's statutory directions under the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021.

During recent review meetings with Haryana officials, the Commission had warned of strict action against Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and nodal officers in districts where farm fire incidents persist. The CAQM noted that Haryana reported 206 farm fire cases between September 15 and November 6, compared to 288 cases last year, indicating only a marginal improvement.

The notice directs the Fatehabad Deputy Commissioner to submit a written explanation to the Commission by 5:00 p.m. on November 17, 2025, explaining why action should not be taken under Section 14 of the CAQM Act for failure to enforce its orders. Section 14 of the Act provides for penalties including imprisonment of up to five years or a fine of up to one crore rupees, or both, for non-compliance with the Commission's directions.

Copies of the notice have also been sent to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Haryana, as well as to the Principal Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, and the Secretary, Environment and Climate Change.

The CAQM has reiterated that it will take stern action against any administrative lapses in enforcing measures to curb stubble burning, which remains one of the major contributors to deteriorating air quality in the National Capital Region. (ANI)

