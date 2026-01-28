Jaipur (Rajashthan) [India], January 28 (ANI): A high-level review meeting with the State Government of Rajasthan was held on at Jaipur under the Chairmanship of Rajesh Verma, Chairperson, Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), to review measures towards abatement of air pollution from key sectoral areas in NCR districts of Rajasthan, including Alwar, Bharatpur and Bhiwadi.

Presentations were made on the City Annual Action Plans 2026 of Bhiwadi, Alwar and Bharatpur and the State Annual Action Plan 2026 of Rajasthan, covering major sources of pollution such as vehicular emissions, Construction and Demolition (C&D) activities, Dust from Road and Open Areas, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) management, industrial emissions, etc, according to a release.

While reviewing the City Annual Action Plans, the Commission directed that revised City Action Plans be submitted within one week. The revised plans should be futuristic, include complete road coverage with financial implications, paving of pedestrian pathways, strengthening of road infrastructure, adequate provision of mechanical road sweeping machines, development of safe and secure cycling tracks, and strengthening of the air quality monitoring network, including installation of one additional Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) in Bharatpur.

Cities were also directed to formulate clear strategies for reduction of PM2.5 levels with annual reduction targets of not less than 10%, bridge all identified gaps within two years, reassess MSW processing capacity in view of current waste generation, and focus IEC activities on relevant stakeholders, the release stated.

The State Annual Action Plan, covering actions of various departments and agencies, was reviewed in detail. The Commission directed that the revised plan should clearly target achieving annual reduction of at least 10 per cent. Further, specific emphasis was also laid on promotion of lithium-ion batteries in place of lead-acid batteries for e-rickshaws; accelerated transition of two-wheelers and three-wheelers to electric vehicles; installation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at fuel stations; strengthening of EV charging infrastructure; implementation of Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS); identification and inclusion of traffic congestion points; development of adequate C&D waste processing facilities and secondary collection centres across all NCR Urban Local Bodies (ULBs); prioritization of redevelopment of urban and industrial town roads with assessment of financial implications; completion of greening of pathways and central verges within one year with diverse shrub species; focused IEC for concerned stakeholders; constitution of a State Level Task Force and ward-level teams; and establishment of Integrated Command & Control Centres at Bhiwadi, Alwar, Bharatpur and at the State Headquarters.

Further, Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) presented the status of installation of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) and Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs) in industries, the release stated.

The Commission directed that installation of OCEMS in remaining units be ensured expeditiously. Industries failing to place orders for OCEMS before 31.01.2026 shall be proceeded against as per directions of CPCB.

Special emphasis was laid on abatement of vehicular pollution through improved traffic management, deployment of ITMS with automated challaning, installation of ANPR cameras at traffic intersections, identification and decongestion of traffic bottlenecks, augmentation of parking facilities and graded phasing out of diesel-operated autorickshaws from NCR areas. Further, fast-tracking adoption of cleaner mobility by motor vehicle aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities, was also stressed upon during the meeting.

CAQM directed for periodic review of compliance by all stakeholder departments and agencies and highlighted the need for time-bound implementation of action plans towards abatement of air pollution across NCR areas of Rajasthan, the release added.

The meeting was attended by Member (Technical), Member Secretary and Director, CAQM; Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department, Government of Rajasthan; Chairman, RSPCB; and Senior Officers from the Departments of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Local Self Government, Industries, Transport, Traffic Police, Agriculture, Urban Development & Housing, RIICO, RRECL, Bhiwadi Integrated Development Authority (BIDA), RSPCB and Municipal Corporations of Alwar, Bharatpur and Bhiwadi. (ANI)

