New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): As part of the CAQM's (Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas) ongoing enforcement actions to strengthen on-ground monitoring and intensification of dust mitigation measures under the statutory framework and the extant GRAP in force, 26 Flying Squads undertook a focused inspection drive across different regions of Delhi on Saturday.

As per the release, this drive assessed visible dust accumulation on road stretches and evaluated the effectiveness of cleaning, sweeping and dust-suppression measures being implemented by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

A total of 321 road stretches were inspected across the roads of the three agencies. Geo-tagged, time-stamped photographic documentation was collected and submitted to the Commission as part of the consolidated inspection report.

As per the final compiled data, 35 road stretches exhibited high visible dust levels, 61 showed moderate dust, 94 recorded low dust intensity, and 131 stretches were found to have no visible dust.

Under MCD, which had the highest number of inspected roads (182), 35 stretches reflected high levels of visible dust intensity, 50 were moderate, 70 had low, and 27 stretches recorded no visible dust. The findings indicate the need to further strengthen MCD's road-cleaning and mechanical sweeping operations, especially on stretches with recurring dust accumulation.

In contrast, the NDMC region showed better performance, with 133 road stretches inspected: 100 showed no visible dust, 24 recorded low dust, and 9 recorded moderate dust intensity, with no stretch falling in the high-dust intensity category.

Similarly, CPWD with a smaller jurisdiction of 6 roads inspected, recorded no high-dust stretches, 2 with moderate visible dust, and 4 with no visible dust intensity. Their data reflects comparatively effective upkeep, though continued vigilance remains essential.

The Commission emphasised that road dust continues to be a major contributor to particulate matter levels in Delhi, especially during the winter season. It stressed the need for consistent mechanical sweeping, timely disposal of collected dust, proper maintenance of pavements, and regular deployment of water-sprinkling/ dust-suppression measures across all stretches maintained by these agencies.

Further, CAQM directed all agencies, particularly MCD, given the higher number of dust-affected stretches, to intensify cleaning operations, optimise mechanical sweeping schedules, and ensure strict adherence to dust-mitigation norms and Statutory Directions of the Commission.

The Commission reiterated that such targeted inspection drives under Operation Clean Air will continue to ensure roads are clean, dust-free and compliant of norms through improved dust-control measures in the region. (ANI)

