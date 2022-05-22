New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): A woman died after falling off a flyover after her vehicle rammed into a divider in Delhi, informed police officials on Sunday.

The vehicle was driven by her son.

"Today at around 5 am, a PCR call regarding the accident at Satyawati Flyover was received at Bharat Nagar police station. We found one scorpio car with number plate DL 7CR 9799 lying badly damaged. One lady had fallen down from the flyover and the driver of the vehicle was also injured," said police.

Both the injured were shifted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where the lady succumbed to her injuries.

In this regard, a case has been registered under section 279,337,304A of IPC.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

