Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 8 (ANI): A car caught fire around midnight on Wednesday after it rammed into a tree on Diggi Road in Phagi town of Rajasthan's Jaipur, officials said.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, who reached the spot to assess the situation, said there were no casualties in the incident. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, escaped without injuries.

"This car hit a neem tree and uprooted it. The driver survived and has been spoken to. The car caught fire and was completely destroyed. There were no casualties. The fire brigade was called immediately," Bairwa told ANI.

The Deputy Chief Minister was at another accident site on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway when information about the Phagi incident was received.

"We were at the accident site on Ajmer Road when we received information about a car on fire," Bairwa said.

Earlier, a tanker carrying chemicals had rammed into a truck loaded with LPG cylinders near Sawarda Puliya in Mauzamabad tehsil of Jaipur.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed concerns over a massive fire that engulfed three vehicles on the Ajmer Expressway near Mauzamabad tehsil in Jaipur on Tuesday night.

The driver and conductor of the vehicle carrying gas cylinders were rushed to the hospital.

CM Sharma stated that the disaster management teams remain engaged in conducting rescue operations. He added that the administration has been instructed to ensure that proper treatment is provided for the injured.

"The accident of a fire breaking out in a truck loaded with gas cylinders on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway in the Mauzamabad police station area of Jaipur Rural is extremely tragic. Fire brigade and disaster management teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations at the incident site," the Rajasthan CM posted on X.

"Instructions have been given to the district administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to those affected. I pray to God for the safety and well-being of all citizens affected by this heart-wrenching incident," he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa told ANI that the driver and conductor of the vehicle carrying gas cylinders were rushed to the hospital. He said the accident brought traffic on the highway to a halt.

"A vehicle struck a tanker filled with gas cylinders from behind. The driver and conductor in the tanker have been sent to the hospital. Traffic has been stopped on both sides. Fire brigade vehicles are at the spot. We are continuously escorting the Chief Minister. No casualties have been reported yet," Bairwa said.

The incident also brought traffic on the highway to a halt.

IG Rahul Prakash said that trucks and trailers were parked near a dhaba when the chemical-laden tanker collided with one of the trucks. The LPG cylinders in the truck burst, and the tanker also caught fire.

"There are no reports of serious injuries, and no one is expected to have been critically hurt. A few drivers and helpers suffered minor injuries and have been taken to the hospital," he said.

"We are taking measures to prevent parking on roadsides, and trucks will no longer be allowed to park here. Steps to prevent such accidents will be implemented in the future," he added. (ANI)

