New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): A car caught fire at Ashoka Road area in Delhi on Sunday night, officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Services Department officials, the vehicle was moving when it caught fire near Andhra Bhavan at around 9 pm.

Also Read | Dwarka Expressway Inauguration: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of Expressway Inauguration by PM Narendra Modi on March 11.

However, the driver managed to escape on time.

The fire was brought under control on time with the help of fire services department officials.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone of 112 National Highway Projects Worth Rs 1 Lakh Crore on March 11.

No injuries were reported. The vehicle was completely destroyed in the incident, officials confirmed.

The exact cause behind the vehicle catching fire was not clear, they added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)