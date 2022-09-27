Baripada, Sept 27 (PTI) The carcass of an elephant calf was found in Similipal wildlife sanctuary in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday, forest officials said.

The carcass of the calf, about five months old, was first spotted by locals at Nafri forest in Bangriposhi range of the sanctuary, they said. Samples were collected from the carcass and sent for examination to ascertain the cause of the death, said Santosh Joshi, the divisional forest officer of Baripada.

Also Read | Alec Baldwin Could Potentially Face Charges Regarding 'Rust' Shooting Incident.

The carcass was then buried in the forest, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)