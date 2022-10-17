Thane, Oct 17 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against eight people for allegedly misappropriating an amount of Rs 6.83 lakh by fabricating fuel supply records, an official said.

The accused included owners and employees of a couple of petrol pumps, who supplied fuel to the Navi Mumbai police, and a police driver, he said.

The accused allegedly connived to misappropriate the fuel supply amount, the official from Kalamboli police station said on Sunday, adding the racket was going on for a long time.

Based on a complaint by an assistant commissioner of police who conducted a probe into the fraud, offences were registered against the eight people on Saturday under relevant provisions, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the crime, he said.

