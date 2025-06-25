Pune, Jun 25 (PTI) A case has been registered against a functionary of BJP's Pune city unit for allegedly molesting a woman police officer here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday near a tea stall in Shaniwarwada area, they said.

The accused, Pramod Kondhre, allegedly misbehaved with the woman officer, a senior police official said.

"The alleged act has been captured on CCTV and the woman officer has also accused Kondhre of indulging in an inappropriate act. We have registered a case under sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita which deal with outraging a woman's modesty and sexual harassment," the official said.

Kondhre is general secretary of the BJP's city unit.

