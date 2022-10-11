Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11 (PTI) Kerala police on Tuesday said they have registered a case against Congress leader and Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly on a complaint from a woman that he abducted her and assaulted her.

The police said the case under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including sections 362 (abduction), 323 (hurt), 354 and 506 (1) was registered.

"The incident happened on September 14. Today, a case was registered under various sections such as abduction, assault and criminal intimidation," the police told PTI.

The woman working at a private institution here had in September gave a complaint against the Congress MLA to the city police commissioner who forwarded it to the Kovalam police.

The complaint alleged that the woman, a former friend of the MLA, was assaulted by him multiple times and later threatened.

The woman had on Saturday and Sunday went to the Kovalam police station to record her statement.

On Monday, her friend complained at the police station that she had gone missing.

"The woman came to the police station yesterday (Monday). We enquired about her whereabouts and produced her before the magistrate," the police told PTI today.

She reportedly told the court that the legislator had threatened her and offered her lakhs to withdraw her complaint.

The police said the case would be handed over to the District Crime Branch and that it would hold the investigation.

Soon after reports of the complaint came out, Kunnappilly denied the allegations.

