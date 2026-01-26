New Delhi, January 26: Airports across parts of Asia have stepped up health surveillance and travel screening following a fresh outbreak of the Nipah virus in India’s West Bengal. Countries including Thailand, Nepal and Taiwan have introduced precautionary measures after five confirmed Nipah cases were reported in the state, triggering concerns about cross-border transmission.

Nipah is a zoonotic virus that primarily spreads to humans from infected bats and pigs, but it can also be transmitted through close human-to-human contact. In West Bengal, around 100 people have been placed under quarantine after the virus was detected in a hospital. Among those infected are a doctor, a nurse and another staff member, who tested positive after the first two cases were confirmed in a male and a female nurse from the same district. Nipah Virus Cases in West Bengal: India Intensifies Efforts To Contain New Nipah Virus Outbreak; Know Its Symptoms and Treatment.

In Thailand, the Ministry of Public Health has intensified screening at major airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and Phuket, for passengers arriving from West Bengal. Temperature checks and symptom monitoring, methods widely used during the Covid-19 pandemic, are being implemented, along with the distribution of health “beware” cards advising travellers on steps to take if they feel unwell. Cleaning protocols and disease-control preparedness have also been enhanced at Phuket International Airport. Thai authorities noted that Indian airline IndiGo operates a daily direct flight between Kolkata and Phuket. What Is Nipah Virus? Symptoms, Causes, Transmission and Fatality Risk Explained.

Addressing public concern, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said no Nipah cases have been detected domestically but confirmed that surveillance levels will remain high. Travellers showing high fever or symptoms suggestive of Nipah infection will be transferred to quarantine facilities.

Nepal has also raised alert levels, intensifying health checks at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu and at key land border crossings with India. Health desks have been set up to screen travellers, while hospitals and border health points have been instructed to promptly report and manage suspected cases. Officials acknowledged the challenge posed by open borders and the daily movement of people from neighbouring West Bengal.

The World Health Organisation has classified the Nipah virus as a priority pathogen due to its potential to cause serious outbreaks. Early symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting and sore throat, while severe cases may lead to respiratory distress, pneumonia and altered consciousness.

