Washington, January 26: US President Donald Trump on Monday extended wishes to the people of India as the country celebrates its 77th Republic Day, noting that both the nations share a historic bond as the "world's oldest and largest democracies." The US Embassy in India shared Trump's message for India on the social media platform X.

In the statement, Trump stated, "On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies." Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended greetings to the people of India on the occasion of Republic Day and stated that he looked forward to working together to advance shared objectives in the year ahead. Republic Day 2026 Celebrations Conclude With Air Show Flypast at Kartavya Path; President’s Bodyguard Escort Droupadi Murmu, EU Leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Luis Santos da Costa.

In a statement, Rubio stated, "On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond. From our close cooperation on defence, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the US-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region. I look forward to working together to advance our shared objectives in the year ahead."

India celebrates Republic Day annually on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of its Constitution in 1950, marking its transition into a sovereign democratic republic. The day is observed with ceremonial events in New Delhi, including a national parade, and celebrations across the country, highlighting constitutional values and democratic traditions. In December last year, Prime Minister Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President Trump, with both leaders discussing bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments.

During the call, PM Modi and President Trump underlined the importance of sustaining momentum in shared efforts to enhance bilateral trade. "Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call. The two leaders reviewed the progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and expressed satisfaction at the steady strengthening of bilateral cooperation across all sectors. Republic Day 2026: Breaking Protocol, PM Narendra Modi Walks Down Kartavya Path, Greets People (Watch Video).

The leaders also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in critical technologies, energy, defence and security, and other priority areas that are central to the implementation of the India–US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology) for the 21st century. They discussed various regional and global developments and agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests.

