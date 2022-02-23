Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) Police have registered a case against former Maharashtra Congress MLC Sanjay Dutt for allegedly beating up an ex-employee of his gas agency in Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Realme 9 Pro 5G To Go on Sale Today in India, Check Exciting Offers Here.

The complainant, Deepak Nikalje (27), alleged that Dutt and his associates thrashed him and threatened him with dire consequences in Piswali area of Dombivli town on Sunday night, an official from Manpada police station said.

Also Read | Fresh Snowfall Shuts J&K Highway, Vehicles Stranded.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case on Monday against Dutt and three of his associates under Indian Penal Code Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

However, Dutt, who is currently Congress secretary in-charge of Himachal Pradesh, told reporters that the complaint was false and lodged to defame him.

He said a case was registered by police a few months back against another employee of his for allegedly indulging in a fraud in his gas agency.

The latest complaint was lodged to avenge it, he claimed, and added that he was ready to face any police inquiry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)