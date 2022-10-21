New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) A case has been registered against the daughter of a police officer after she hit a 34-year-old parking attendant at south Delhi's Saket Mall, police said on Friday.

The parking attendant filed a complaint on Thursday and said the accident occurred around 9.35 pm on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

According to the complaint, when the attendant was handing over a car to a customer, another car came out of the parking area all of a sudden. In the process, it hit him and he suffered injuries in his legs, the police said.

He is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital.

After receiving the complaint, a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the senior officer said.

The woman was not drunk at the time of the accident and she has not been arrested yet, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

