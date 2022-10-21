New Delhi, October 21: Gold price in the national capital fell Rs 372 to Rs 50,139 per 10 grams on Friday amid a decline in the yellow metal prices in the international market, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 50,511 per 10 grams. Gold, Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Falls Rs 66; Silver Climbs Rs 101.

Silver also declined Rs 799 to Rs 56,089 per kilogram from Rs 56,888 per kg. In the international market gold was trading in red at USD 1,621.25 per ounce while silver was down at USD 18.41 per ounce. Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Sees Increase of Rs 550 Ahead of Dussehra Festival, 10 Grams of 24-Carat Priced at 51,660; Check Prices in Your City.

"COMEX spot gold is headed for a second weekly decline, with prices nearing their lowest mark since April 2020 as the dollar stays strong and holdings in the ETF-extended decline," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

