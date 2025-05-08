New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has officially communicated with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Justice Yashwant Varma and also shared the report of the Supreme Court-appointed three-member panel that inquired into alleged cash found at the residence of the then Delhi High Court judge on March 14.

The correspondence includes a copy of the three-member committee report dated May 3, along with the response of Justice Varma, who is now an Allahabad High Court judge, received on May 6.

Communication issued by the Supreme Court stated Chief Justice of India, in terms of the In-House Procedure, has written to the President of India and the Prime Minister of India enclosing therewith copy of the 3-Member Committee report dated May 3, along with the letter/response dated May 6, received from Justice Yashwant Varma.

As per the in-house inquiry procedure, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) forwards the inquiry report to the government if an "executive action" is deemed necessary against the concerned judge. However, the Supreme Court has not yet made the inquiry report public.

Earlier this week, the panel of judges tasked with conducting an internal inquiry into allegations of cash being discovered at the official residence of Justice Yashwant Varma submitted its report to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on May 4.

According to an official communication from the Supreme Court, the three-member committee, comprising Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana; Justice GS Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh; and Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka, concluded its investigation and presented its findings in a report dated May 3, 2025, which was subsequently submitted to the Chief Justice of India on May 4.

The Chief Justice of India constituted this committee on March 22 to examine the allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, a sitting judge of the High Court of Delhi.

On April 5, Justice Yashwant Varma was sworn in as a judge of the Allahabad High Court under unusual and contentious circumstances. Departing from the customary public ceremony, his oath-taking was conducted privately, a decision that has garnered significant scrutiny. This development coincides with an ongoing investigation into allegations concerning the recovery of partially burned sacks of cash at his residence weeks prior. Despite his formal induction, Justice Varma has not been assigned any judicial or administrative responsibilities, according to court insiders.

His transfer from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court has been met with skepticism, particularly following the filing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. The PIL urged the Chief Justice to defer the swearing-in until the inquiry reached its conclusion.

The controversy has elicited strong reactions from the legal community. The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has openly criticized the Collegium's decision, expressing its disapproval through a strongly worded letter addressed to the Chief Justice and other judges. The association condemned the appointment, declaring, "We are not a dumping ground," and called for enhanced transparency and accountability in judicial appointments.

As the inquiry progresses, Justice Varma's future role within the Allahabad High Court remains uncertain. Legal experts and observers continue to monitor developments closely, as the situation has raised broader concerns regarding judicial integrity and the processes governing appointments within India's judiciary.

According to the official website of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Varma obtained his Law degree from Rewa University in 1992 and was enrolled as an Advocate on August 8 of the same year. Over the course of his career, he primarily practiced civil law, handling cases related to Constitutional Law, Industrial Disputes, Corporate Matters, Taxation, Environmental Issues, and related fields. He served as special counsel for the Allahabad High Court from 2006 until his elevation in 2012. (ANI)

