Nagpur, Jan 22 (PTI) Nagpur police on Friday said Rs 32.70 lakh in cash and gold was stolen from a bungalow in Hingna area.

The CCTV footage of the vicinity was being checked to solve the case.

"The family that resides in the house were out of station and had returned home on Wednesday. They found out about the theft in the early hours of Thursday. The household has some 10 domestic helps and also CCTVs," an official said.

