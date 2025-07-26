Adilabad (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): Unidentified persons looted cash from a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Telangana's Adilabad district by cutting it open in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 3:30 am in the Ram Nagar area and was detected by police patrol teams during their routine night checks. Officers noticed smoke coming from the ATM and found it had been broken into using a cutting machine.

Mavala police station officials said the ATM had been refilled with cash a day earlier, but the exact amount stolen is yet to be ascertained.

"Today (Saturday), in the early morning hours around 3:30 am, unknown individuals stole from an SBI ATM in the Ram Nagar area by cutting it with a cutting machine. Till now, we have not received any complaints from SBI officials," they said.

"Our police patrol vehicles and constables inspect all ATM centres daily at night, and our officials noticed smoke coming from the ATM. The SBI officials had added cash to the ATM the previous day, and the theft occurred during the early morning hours. The amount stolen has yet to be determined," they said, adding that an investigation is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

