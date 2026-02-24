New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The All India Representative Assembly of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be held this year at Gram Vikas and Seva Sadhna Kendra, Patti Kalyana, in Samalkha, Haryana, from March 13 to 15.

According to a statement, the meeting, convened by the Sangh's highest decision-making body, will take place on Yugabda 5127, Vikram Samvat 2082, Chaitra Krishna Dashami and Ekadashi.

As per the release, this year's Assembly holds special significance as it coincides with the centenary year of the RSS. The meeting will deliberate on experiences and reports from various programmes and campaigns organised to mark the 100-year milestone. These include Vijayadashami celebrations, household outreach initiatives, Hindu conferences, youth gatherings, major citizen meetings and social harmony events conducted across the country.

The Representative Assembly will also review the Sangh's activities during 2025-26 and present notable work undertaken in different provinces. Discussions are expected to centre on the current national landscape, with resolutions likely to be passed on key issues.

The press release further stated that special focus will be given to social transformation initiatives driven by Sangh branches, particularly the 'Panch Parivartan' (five-point transformation) campaign. Plans for Sangh Shiksha Varg and other training programmes, including Karyakarta Vikas Varg, will be discussed, and the organisational roadmap for the coming year will be finalised.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, co-Sarkaryavahs, executive committee members and other senior office-bearers will attend the meeting. A total of 1,489 workers, including elected representatives and key state and regional office-bearers, are expected to participate. National presidents, general secretaries and organisation ministers from 32 Sangh-inspired organisations will also be present, the release added.

Meanwhile, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday stressed that India is witnessing a "golden opportunity" to regain global respect decades after Independence, asserting that no power in the world can destroy the country as long as society remains united in the "Hindu spirit." Highlighting the sacrifices of ancestors in protecting the Hindu religion, culture and society, he said India is rapidly advancing in technology, science and economic growth despite challenges from other nations. (ANI)

