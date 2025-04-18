Bengaluru, Apr 18 (PTI) Calling the Social and Educational Survey report, popularly referred to as the caste census, "unscientific", Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Friday questioned how the Congress government could expect people of the state to accept a report that was allegedly prepared by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's "gang" in some corner.

The BJP leader also alleged that the Chief Minister, who is supposed to resign in November, was trying to use the caste census as "political leverage".

"The State Backward Classes Commission chairperson H Kantharaju, who was tasked with preparing the caste census report, did not sign the report and fled. When Jayaprakash Hegde, who later became the chairman, examined the report, he found it to be a mere copy, not the original. Hegde has written a letter about this to the government," Ashoka claimed.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "The report was prepared by Siddaramaiah's 'gang' sitting in some corner. How can you expect the people of the state to accept it? Is it fair?"

Further questioning the methodology, Ashoka claimed, "If one crore children were born in the last 10 years, which category will they be placed in? What is the future of this new generation? What are the criteria for reservations for them?"

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government (2013–2018) had commissioned the survey in 2015.

The State Backward Classes Commission, under then chairperson H Kantharaju, was tasked with preparing the caste census report.

The survey work was completed in 2018 towards the end of Siddaramaiah's first tenure as Chief Minister, and the report was finalised by his successor, K Jayaprakash Hegde, in February 2024.

Criticising the cabinet meeting convened by CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday to discuss the caste census as "futile", the BJP leader claimed that Siddaramaiah, who was supposed to resign in November, is using the report for "political leverage".

During his first stint as CM or during the JD(S)-Congress coalition government that came to power subsequently, Siddaramaiah remained silent and could have released the caste census report then, Ashoka said.

Noting that the methodology of the caste census was "unscientific", he alleged that school children were used for the survey and that the data was compiled without proper field work.

He also wondered where the Rs 165 crore spent on the survey went.

The opposition leader stated that all communities would protest against the caste census report in the coming days as trust in it had eroded, and urged Congress MLAs to take a clear stand.

He claimed the government is indecisive, with a "come tomorrow" attitude toward the report, and alleged that Siddaramaiah has brought it to the fore now to save his post by "dividing various castes".

Ashoka also accused the government of "insulting" Brahmins by forcing students from the community to remove their janivaras (sacred threads) at a couple of centres during the CET exam.

He demanded that CM Siddaramaiah apologise and suspend the officials responsible.

"This reveals their (Congress's) anger toward Hindus," he claimed, adding, "Not only Brahmins, but also Marathas and Vaishya communities wear the sacred thread, and all these communities have been 'insulted'."

Some students were allegedly asked to remove their janivaras before entering CET examination halls at centres in Bidar and Shivamogga districts, leading to a controversy.

The state's Higher Education Minister has assured action against those responsible.

