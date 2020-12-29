Hyderabad, Dec 29 (PTI) In an incident of animal cruelty, several heads of cattle were dragged through Krishna river waters in Telangana by some people onboard a coracle reportedly to cut short distance in travelling by road, prompting officials to order an inquiry after a video of it surfaced on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Kollapur in Nagarkurnool district and the video showed the cattle, including cows, being forced to closely follow the coracle as the men standing onboard it were holding ropes tied to the animals.

The country boat was pulled by a larger boat, that appeared to be motorised, carrying several people.

The video was aired by TV channels and and went viral on social media.

According to reports, the cattle heads were transported by the men in the cruel manner to avoid travelling about 200 km by road to reach their destination in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh as the waterway route is shorter.

When contacted, Nagarkurnool District Collector L Sharman said an inquiry by a Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) has been ordered into the incident after media carried a report.

He said action would be taken as per law after receiving a report.

