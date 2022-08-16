Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation are likely to question the daughter of arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Wednesday in connection with their probe into the alleged cattle smuggling scam, a senior official said.

The CBI sleuths are expected to visit Mondal's residence in Bolpur in West Bengal's Birbhum district to quiz his daughter.

They may question the accountant of the TMC's district president as a part of their probe into the multi-crore scam, the CBI official said on Tuesday.

"Our officers will visit Mondal's Bolpur residence tomorrow to question his daughter. We may also interrogate his accountant," he told PTI.

The central agency suspected that several bank accounts belonging to Mondal's daughter were used for financial transactions in the scam, he said.

"We have found several joint bank accounts of Mondal and his daughter. The two are joint holders of many other assets as well. Several accounts belonging to his daughter were used for transactions in the cattle smuggling scam.

"A flat in Chinar Park area, on the outskirts of the city, was registered in his daughter's name. We have found two more flats in her name. There are several rice mills too," the officer said.

During the day, the CBI sleuths questioned Mondal in connection with the scam, he said, claiming that the TMC leader "did not cooperate" with them.

The central agency has been accusing Mondal of "not cooperating" with its sleuths since his arrest last week.

During the day, a separate group of CBI officers visited the correctional home in Asansol and grilled

Mondal's bodyguard Saigal Hossain, who has also been in custody for his alleged involvement in the scam, the central agency's official added.

