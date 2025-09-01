Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended the Branch Head and Senior Manager of UCO Bank's Kotwali Road Branch, in connection with a bribery case involving Rs 4 lakh, the agency said in a release on Monday.

According to an official statement, "CBI registered the case on September 1, alleging that the accused demanded illegal gratification to release funds from a sanctioned loan."

Also Read | Jackky Bhagnani Envisions Haryana as a Hub of Filmmaking After Meeting CM Nayab Singh Saini.

According to the complainant, his firm had availed a Cash Credit (CC) loan of Rs 1 crore from the bank. However, only Rs 90 lakh was disbursed, while the remaining Rs 10 lakh was withheld by the Branch Head with alleged mala fide intentions.

The complainant further stated that "When his son approached the bank to request the disbursement of the remaining amount, the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 4 lakh, calculated as a 4 per cent commission on the sanctioned loan amount."

Also Read | Greater Noida Road Accident: Speeding Car Rams Truck in Gautam Buddha Nagar; One Student Killed, 4 Injured.

Acting on the complaint, CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed along with an accomplice, a private individual, while accepting Rs 2 lakh as the first instalment of the demanded bribe. The officials seized the money during the operation, confirming the illegal transaction.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)