New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): CBI arrested two accused, including a Senior General Manager of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. and the Deputy General Manager of a private company, immediately after the exchange of Rs 2.4 lakh bribe.

The bribe was allegedly paid to extend undue favours in processing and passing bills related to the PSU contracts awarded to the private company.

The arrested accused have been identified as Uday Kumar, Senior GM of Power Grid Corporation of India and Suman Singh, DGM of KEC International Limited.

The CBI registered a case against six accused on March 19, including the senior general Manager of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., posted at Ajmer, a Mumbai-based private company, four representatives of the said private company, and unknown others.

It was alleged that the accused public servant of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, while acting in connivance with accused representatives of the private company, was facilitating and extending undue favours in processing and passing of the bills related to the contracts of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. awarded to the accused private company, in lieu of illegal gratification.

It was also alleged that after negotiation, the accused representative of the private company decided to meet the accused public servant at a fixed place at Sikar for delivery of the bribe amount on March 19.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Senior General Manager of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd red-handed immediately after accepting Rs 2.4 lakh in bribe from the accused representative (DGM) of the private company. Both the accused have been arrested.

CBI searches were conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused in Sikar, Jaipur, and Mohali, which recovered several incriminating documents and digital devices.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

