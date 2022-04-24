Hashkhali (WB), Apr 24 (PTI) The CBI on Sunday arrested three people in connection with the gang rape and death of a 14-year-old girl in Hashkhali in West Bengal's Nadia district, an official said.

The three people were arrested as their involvement in the incident became clear during the course of the investigation, the official said.

The CBI had earlier arrested one person, and got custody of two more people from the state police after taking over the investigation on the direction of the Calcutta High Court.

The girl, a student of class 9, died after she was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party in the house of a local TMC leader on April 4. Her family has alleged that the body was taken away from them at gunpoint and cremated.

The prime accused in the case is the son of a local TMC leader.

