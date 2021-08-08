New Delhi [India], August 8, (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested five people for allegedly posting defamatory content against the judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court on social media, informed CBI officials on Sunday.

The CBI said that two persons named - Pattapu Aadarsh and Lavanuru Samba Siva Reddy were arrested on Saturday for allegedly posting content against judges, while three others -- Dhami Reddy Konda Reddy, Pamula Sudheer, and Lingareddy Rajasekhar Reddy were held on July 28. The case has been registered under Sections 153 (A), 504, 505 (2) and 506 of The IPC and Section 67 of IT Act, 2000.

Pattapu Aadarsh and Lavanuru Samba Siva Reddy were produced before the competent Court, Guntur and then remanded to police custody. Dhami Reddy Konda Reddy and Lingareddy Rajasekhar Reddy have been sent to Judicial custody, while Sri Pamula Sudheer's police custody has been extended up to August 10.

The CBI had registered a case against 16 people for allegedly posting defamatory content against the Judges of AP High Court.

"To investigate larger conspiracy, CBI has also examined certain persons including an MP, ex-MLA and also continued investigation into the role of other persons who were not mentioned in the FIR," said the CBI. (ANI)

