New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police, PS Paschim Vihar, Delhi while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 15,000 from the complainant.

The CBI registered the instant case on February 7 against the said accused. It was alleged that the accused had demanded bribe of Rs. 25,000 from the complainant for favouring his brother in getting bail and threatened to implicate him in other cases too, if the bribe amount not paid.

Also Read | PF Balance: Know How To Check Pf Balance Using the UMANG App.

The CBI laid a trap on February 7 and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs. 15,000 from the complainant. The accused has been arrested. Further investigation is under way.

In another operation on February 6, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested one absconder, Krishnamurti Raghunath, from Bengaluru.The accused was chargesheeted in three Bank Fraud cases of Kolkata.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree Sakthi SS-506 Lottery Result of 10.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

The accused K. Raghunath, the then Branch Manager, Bharat Overseas Bank Ltd. (now Indian Overseas Bank), Burrabazar Branch, Kolkata in criminal conspiracy with others, created false current accounts in the name of fictitious firms and misappropriated funds of the Bank and caused wrongful loss to the bank to the tune of Rs. 38.25 Lakhs approximately.

The absconder Krishnamurti Raghunath had been evading the process of law since 2005 and frequently changed his places of residence.He has been arrested by CBI based on human intelligence and technical inputs after a weeklong operation spanning three states, viz. West Bengal, Maharashtra and Karnataka.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)