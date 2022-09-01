New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a junior engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for allegedly accepting Rs 40,000 as bribe, officials said Thursday.

It was alleged that Ajay Kumar, the arrested junior engineer, had demanded the bribe from a property owner for clearing ongoing constructions in a phased manner, they said.

Kumar was caught red-handed while taking the first bribe installment of Rs 40,000 from the complainant.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of Rs 14.50 lakh (approx) cash and some incriminating documents," the CBI spokesperson said.

