New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector for demanding and accepting bribes.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sub-Inspector Mayank Yadav. He was posted at Kishangarh Police Station.

CBI said that a case was registered on a complaint against the accused. It was alleged that the said Sub-Inspector had demanded a bribe for not arresting the complainant's son in a case earlier registered at the Kishangarh Police Station.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the Complainant.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Delhi which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested accused was produced before the Designated Court in Delhi. (ANI)

