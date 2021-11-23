New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The CBI on Tuesday arrested an enforcement officer of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation in a case of alleged bribery of Rs one lakh, officials said.

The action came on a complaint that Anil Kumar, the enforcement officer posted at Jagadhari in Haryana, had opened an inquiry against the complainant under the Code of Civil Procedure.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Kills 75-Year-Old Woman During Rape Attempt In Madurai District, Arrested.

The complainant alleged the inquiry was opened even though all dues for the period of November 2018 to July 2019 relating to the provident fund of the employees of his firm were deposited.

"It was also alleged that during the said enquiry, the enforcement officer informed the complainant to contact a private person (Ashok Gupta) for getting clearance in the said enquiry.

Also Read | Pune: Thieves Steal Jewellery Worth Rs 9.5 Lakh From Wedding Venues, Probe Underway.

"Accordingly, the complainant met the person who allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 Lakh on behalf of enforcement officer in lieu of settling the enquiry," CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

After getting the information, the CBI laid a trap and caught the private person while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant at the behest of the EPFO enforcement officer.

"The enforcement officer was also caught. Searches were conducted today at the premises of the accused at Jagadhari in Haryana," Joshi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)