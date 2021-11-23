Madurai, November 23: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man allegedly killed an elderly woman in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district on Monday. The accused murdered the 75-year-old-year-old woman as he was reportedly attempted to rape her. The incident took place in Sholavandhan village of the district in the early hours of Monday. The accused has been identified as S Manimaran. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Minor Girl Lured With Ice Cream by 52-Year-Old Neighbour, Sexually Assaulted.

The woman used to sleep slept on roadsides as she was alone. According to a report published in The Times of India, Marimaran took the woman to a secluded place in the early hours of Monday. The elderly woman’s nephew caught the accused when he was taking away his aunt. He confronted Manimaran. However, the accused threatened the woman’s nephew and fled from the spot taking the woman along with him.

The police were then informed by the woman’s nephew. Cops began the search for the woman. They found her body. A manhunt operation was then launched to nab the accused. Manimaran was later arrested by the police. As per the police, the accused has several criminal cases against him. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills Elderly Woman After Failed Rape Attempt, Rapes Her Dead Body.

The police have registered a murder case against the accused and are probing all the angles. The body of the woman was sent for postmortem to confirm if she was sexually assaulted. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

