New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four individuals, including an Executive Engineer (EE) and an Assistant Engineer (AE) from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), along with two private persons, in a bribery case involving Rs six lakhs.

The arrests were made on August 11, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices within the CPWD.

According to the press release, CBI registered a case against 12 accused individuals, including the arrested officials, following allegations that CPWD officers in New Delhi were conspiring with private parties to engage in corrupt activities. The officers reportedly demanded bribes for clearing bills submitted by a private firm.

Acting on a tip-off, the CBI laid a trap and caught the Executive Engineer and a private individual red-handed while exchanging Rs six lakhs in tainted money.

Further investigations led to the arrest of another private individual and the Assistant Engineer, who were also implicated in the case. To uncover additional evidence, the CBI conducted raids at 10 locations connected to the accused. These searches resulted in the recovery of approximately Rs 55 lakhs in cash, along with other incriminating materials.

The arrested individuals are currently in custody, and further investigations are underway to identify other conspirators and recover additional evidence. (ANI)

