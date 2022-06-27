New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The CBI has arrested an assistant engineer and another employee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs one lakh, officials said on Monday.

The agency registered an FIR against M S Meena, Assistant Engineer, MCD Najafgarh, Delhi, and Prakash for allegedly demanding Rs 3 lakh bribe from a person for allowing him to continue with the construction of his house, they said.

"The CBI laid a trap and caught the MCD Najafgarh employee while accepting the bribe of Rs one lakh for himself and on behalf of the assistant engineer. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of a few incriminating documents," a CBI spokesperson said.

