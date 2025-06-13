New Delhi [India] June 13 (ANI): In a crackdown on cyber financial crimes, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted multi-state searches under Operation Chakra-V, targeting cyber-enabled financial crimes.

The CBI carried out extensive searches at 10 locations across Delhi, Hisar, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik in connection with a cyber-enabled organised investment fraud case.

The CBI has also arrested one accused, a resident of Kalyan, Mumbai, after his involvement surfaced in the fraud. The accused was actively involved in supplying pre-activated SIM cards and mule bank accounts to cybercriminal networks, thereby enabling and sustaining their illegal operations. Substantial incriminating material was recovered from his possession during the searches.

The case pertains to a well-orchestrated fraud where unsuspecting individuals were cheated through a fraudulent mobile application and WhatsApp groups. The perpetrators deceitfully lured innocent investors by promising shares of reputed listed companies at discounted rates. Once the victims invested their hard-earned money, the accused misappropriated the funds, causing significant financial loss to the public.

During the coordinated searches, the CBI seized incriminating digital and documentary evidence from the premises of the accused persons, exposing the intricate modus operandi employed to dupe innocent investors.

Operation Chakra-V underscores the CBI's unwavering commitment to dismantling cybercrime syndicates and infrastructure supporting the commission of such offences. Investigation is continuing. (ANI)

