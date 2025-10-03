Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 3 (ANI): The Central bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Auditor/Personnel of Integrated Financial Advisor (IFA), Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) Gandhi Nagar and Chief Office Superintendent (OS), Divisional Railway Hospital, in Nanded, Maharashtra in two separate cases of bribery, probe agency said on Friday.

In the first case, it was alleged by the complainant, a proprietor of a private company, that the accused Auditor/Personnel of Integrated Financial Advisor (IFA), Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) demanded Rs 4 lakh of undue advantage to clear the file to issue supply order.

The Rs 4 lakh amount is 2 per cent of CCTV Air Force, Pune base amount of the bid value of Rs 2.5 crore, according to the official statement.

The CBI laid a trap on September 30, and caught the accused IFA personnel while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh. The accused was arrested and produced before Special judge, Pune after taking the transit remand from the Special Judge, Ahmedabad and has been remanded to police custordy till October 4.

In the second a case, registered on September 29, against the Chief Office Superintendent, Divisional Railway Hospital , Hingoli gate, Nanded in Maharashtra on allegations that he demanded 'undue advantage' of Rs 25 thousand from the complainant for clearing the work of processing of pending bill of Rs 91,575 and performance guarantee of Rs 1.25 lakh pertaining to housekeeping and cleaning contract in respect of private company where the complainant is employed, the CBI mentioned.

According to the CBI, the agency laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 at his home in Nanded.

CBI conducted searches at the residential and official premises of both the accused earlier.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

