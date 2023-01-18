New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The CBI on Wednesday conducted searches at 20 locations in connection with four separate cases against builder Sudhir Kumar Windlass and others regarding encroachment of public land in Uttarakhand, officials said.

The agency took over the investigation in four FIRs registered at the Rajpur Police Station, Dehradun (Uttarakhand).

They said the state government had handed over the probe in these four cases to the CBI.

"It was alleged that the accused, in conspiracy with others, encroached on the government land and carried out illegal constructions and further grabbed land of others by falsification of sale deeds etc., thereby causing gain to themselves and loss to government & other private individuals," the CBI Spokesperson said.

He said searches were conducted at around 20 places, including at Dehradun (Uttarakhand) on the premises of the accused.

