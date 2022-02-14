New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The CBI has booked some officials of the railways, including a senior divisional electrical engineer, for purchasing items worth over Rs 22 crore at inflated prices, officials said on Monday.

"It was alleged that the accused had entered into a conspiracy with private suppliers for purchasing of non-store items at higher costs in exchange of illegal monetary benefit from the private firms/companies," the CBI said in a statement.

The CBI also conducted searches last Friday at the premises of the accused at 12 locations, it said.

The senior divisional electrical engineer was posted in Kurla in Central Railway during the commission of the alleged crime.

The accused bypassed GeM portal for the procurement by giving ambiguous description of items which could not be understood by other suppliers, except those who were involved in the conspiracy, the statement said.

"It was also alleged that this resulted in limited tendering and as such the tenders were allotted to the favoured set of suppliers and allegedly procured on exorbitant rates. Such purchases were allegedly to the tune of Rs 22.60 crore (approximately)," it said.

