New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as part of its ongoing Operation Chakra-V, has cracked down on a transnational cybercrime syndicate running a sophisticated tech support scam targeting citizens of the United Kingdom and Australia.

In a coordinated operation conducted on 07.07.2025, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at three locations in Noida, including at a fully functional fraudulent call centre operating from the Noida Special Economic Zone. The operation was meticulously timed with the time zones of the victims, resulting in the detection of live scam calls in progress during the raids.

Acting on credible intelligence, the CBI registered RC 07/2025 to investigate the syndicate, which posed as technical support staff of reputed multinational companies, including Microsoft. The fraudsters were cheating foreign nationals by falsely claiming that their devices were compromised and extorting money under the guise of resolving non-existent technical issues.

After registering the case, the CBI collaborated closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), National Crime Agency (UK), and Microsoft Corporation to trace the syndicate's operations and locations.

During the searches, the CBI seized extensive evidence, including advanced calling infrastructure, malicious scripts used to deceive victims, and documents revealing the scale of the fraud and extortion. The syndicate's call centre, operating under the name FirstIdea, was found to be technologically sophisticated, enabling cross-border anonymity and large-scale targeting of victims.

The key operative, a partner of FirstIdea, has been arrested by the CBI.

The CBI remains committed to combating the growing menace of cybercrime and reiterates its resolve to work with domestic and international partners to dismantle such syndicates and bring perpetrators to justice. Through Operation Chakra-V and similar initiatives, the Bureau continues to strengthen its capabilities to detect, investigate, and prosecute cybercriminals operating across borders. (ANI)

