New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The CBI on Friday booked six people upon the busting of an interstate fake job syndicate that collected crores of rupees from aspirants over the last two years by promising them government jobs, officials said.

They said during the day, the agency conducted searches at nine locations in Patna, Mangaluru, Bengaluru and Dhanbad.

During the searches, it emerged that the syndicate was operating for more than two years and had collected crores of rupees from aspirants by promising them government jobs, the officials said.

Those promised government jobs had to shell out Rs 10-15 lakh, they said.

Members of the syndicate conducted fake training camps for aspirants in multiple cities and two were found operational in Patna and Mumbai's Sakinaka, the officials said.

