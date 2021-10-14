New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The CBI has busted a recruitment racket and booked five CRPF constables posted at the headquarters of its elite CoBRA force for allegedly taking bribe to get failed candidates selected in the anti-Naxal commando unit, officials said on Thursday.

A former constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was also booked in the case, they added.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 26-Year-Old Woman Ends Life After Argument With Husband; Case Registered.

The agency action came on a complaint from the CoBRA headquarters, which stated that some constables, during their pre-induction training in the unit, had alleged that a "criminal network" was operating and those associated with it took bribes from failed candidates to get them selected to the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit of the force.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)