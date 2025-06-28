New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): In a continuing crackdown under Operation Chakra-V, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted coordinated search operations at multiple locations in Ahmedabad and Mumbai on June 25 in connection with a transnational cyber extortion case, the probe agency said on Friday.

CBI said that the searches led to the recovery of incriminating evidence. The main suspect behind a transnational cyber extortion syndicate was arrested on June 26 in Mumbai.

"The case pertains to a sophisticated international fraud network involved in cheating foreign nationals, particularly citizens of the United States and Canada, by impersonating government officials, threatening them with false allegations, and subsequently extorting funds. The proceeds of crime were found to be received in form of crypto currencies," press release said.

"During the operation, the accused was found in possession of a well-organized ecosystem used for committing cyber frauds, which included, telecommunication setup, Pre-drafted scam scripts, Forged identity badges, and ID cards purporting to be of Canadian law enforcement authorities," it added.

Further, Virtual Digital Assets worth approximately USD 45,000 were seized from the possession of the accused. He was also found to be leading a lavish lifestyle, as evidenced by the recovery of luxury vehicles, high-end accessories, frequent foreign visits and substantial unaccounted wealth, CBI stated.

"Notably, the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had earlier identified the "Royal Tiger Gang", operated by the accused as a significant Consumer Communication Information Services Threat (C-CIST). The gang is accused of generating and transmitting unlawful robocalls impersonating government agencies, banks, and utility service providers in a systematic manner, aimed at deceiving and defrauding USconsumers," CBI mentioned.

The accused has been produced before the CBI Court and taken into a 4-day remand for interrogation.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

