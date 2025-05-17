Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): A CBI court in Madhya Pradesh sentenced 10 accused, including four candidates, five impersonators, and one middleman, to three years of rigorous imprisonment with a total fine of Rs 16,000 in a case related to admission of MBBS candidates through examination conducted by Vyapam (now Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board).

According to an official release from the CBI, the 18th ASJ and special judge, CBI, Vyapam case, Bhopal sentenced 10 accused persons namely Vikas Singh, Kapil Parte, Dilip Chouhan and Praveen Kumar (all four candidate), Satyendra Singh (Middleman) and Nagendra Kumar, Adhesh Kumar, Ramesh Kumar Prish Singh and Shiv Karan Sahu (all five impersonators).

The CBI, in compliance with a 2015 order of the Supreme Court, re-registered the case on February 12, 2015, against the candidates who were convicted today based on the inquiry report submitted by the PIT of STF on a complaint, alleging a scam in admission of candidates in MBBS at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal from 2006 to 2012.

During the CBI investigation, all impersonators were traced. The release stated that additional evidence and an expert opinion regarding handwritings, thumb impressions, etc., were obtained from CFSL.

After completing its investigation, the CBI filed the first supplementary chargesheet against eight people on January 31, 2019, and a second supplementary chargesheet against two impersonators on December 19, 2019.

In May 2024, a special CBI court in Bhopal sentenced 11 persons to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each in the decade-old Vyapam case.

Special CBI court Judge Nitiraj Singh Sisodiya convicted six candidates and five impersonators (solvers) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120 B and relevant sections of Madhya Pradesh Recognised Education (MPRE) Act.

The six candidates were identified as Lokendra Kumar Dhakad, Avinash Jayant, Rajesh Prajapati, Bhura Rawat, Radheshyam Yadav and Vikas Rawat and five impersonators were identified as Hemant Singh Jat, Sarvesh Kumar Jha, Naresh Prajapati, Ramveer Singh Rawat and Hariom Tomar.

Vyapam, now known as Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, is responsible for conducting exams for various courses and recruitment exams for various government posts in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

